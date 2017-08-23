Citing lack of info, city to audit its own convention center

A southwest Mississippi city has voted to audit its own convention center, saying a management company isn't providing enough information.
The Natchez Democrat reports that Natchez alderman voted Tuesday for the audit at Mayor Darryl Grennell's request, after the mayor said his office was having trouble getting detailed financial information from the company that runs the convention center.
Warren Reuther, who runs the operating company New Orleans Hotel Consultants, denies he's not being transparent.
A local attorney started a petition seeking more information, saying the city isn't adequately monitoring convention center revenue and expenses. The city provides $24,000 a month to New Orleans Hotel Consultants, plus up to $60,000 more depending on the amount of tax revenue generated.
The city will pay for the audit.
