Trump administration calls out Egypt on human rights

FILE - In this March 26, 1979 file photo, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, left, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, center, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin clasp hands on the North Lawn of the White House as they completed signing of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. Washington’s surprise decision on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, to cut or delay nearly $300 million in aid to Egypt is the first time the Trump administration has publicly called out Cairo on its poor human rights record. It was also the latest twist in a decades-old relationship marked by dependence and disappointment on both sides. Bob Daugherty, File AP Photo