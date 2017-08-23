5 Things to Know in Florida for Aug. 24

Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.
FORMER DETECTIVE PLEADS GUILTY IN TAX-REFUND SCHEME
A U.S. attorney's office news release says 51-year-old LaJoyce Houston pleaded guilty Wednesday to receiving stolen government property. A sentencing date hasn't been set. Authorities say Houston received goods, services, money orders and cash from debit cards loaded with fraudulently obtained tax refunds in 2011 and 2012.
FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF SENDING CHILD PORN TO TV ANCHOR
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tells local news outlets that Marchum Browning was arrested Friday and now faces federal child porn charges. Judd says Browning used a Twitter account to follow a Bay News 9 anchor and then began sending explicit images. When she blocked his account, Judd says Browning created additional accounts and continued sending the images. He even sent images to the station's main Twitter page.
PARENTS ARRESTED AFTER TEACHER SMELLS POT ON BOY'S BACKPACK
Authorities say 41-year-old Rolando Naranjo and 33-year-old Betsy Espinoza are in jail, charged with multiple drug and child neglect charges. The Miami Herald reports a Palm Springs Middle School teacher noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the 11-year-old boy's backpack. He notified a Miami-Dade Schools police officer.
DECISION AUG. 31 ON US EXTRADITION OF PANAMA EX-PRESIDENT
U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres made the announcement at a hearing Wednesday for Ricardo Martinelli, Panama's president from 2009-2014. Martinelli is accused in Panama of illegally monitoring communications of at least 150 people using an extensive surveillance system. He's also charged with embezzlement of public funds. Marinelli has denied wrongdoing and says the charges are politically motivated.
MAN IN STANDOFF AT FLORIDA AIRPORT SENTENCED TO 10 MONTHS
Court documents show that Michael Pettigrew was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and carrying a concealed weapon. Pettigrew was arrested in May after a three-hour standoff at Orlando International Airport ended peacefully with his arrest. Minutes before arriving at the airport, Pettigrew had texted a friend that he wanted to be killed by police officers.
