Collins: UMPI wins grant rejected because of line spacing

Republican Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the University of Maine at Presque Isle is getting an Upward Bound grant that was originally rejected because of a line spacing issue.
Collins hails from Aroostook County. She praised the federal Department of Education on Wednesday for reversing course after what she originally dubbed an "absurd bureaucratic decision."
The university's formatting problem concerned two infographics that had 1 1/2-line spacing rather than double-line spacing. The application was 65 pages long.
The Upward Bound program aims to help high school students from low-income families and high school students from families in which neither parent holds a bachelor's degree.
Collins says the university is receiving the full amount of its request: $639,257.
Comments