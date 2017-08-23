Montana Editorial Roundup

Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Aug. 22, on removing Helena's Confederate fountain:
Montanans should support Helena city officials' decision to remove a Civil War memorial in a city park there. The monument, a granite fountain donated in 1916 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and placed in the city's Hill Park, was taken down Friday on orders from the Helena City Commission.
Let's not oversimplify this. It was not an easy decision. The national controversy of removing Confederate Civil War monuments is fraught with passion. Advocates have been vocal in their calls for the removals. Critics decry this as an effort to rewrite history.
But the latter arguments ignore reality.
Literally miles of shelves in the libraries of our communities and universities are filled with tomes about the events leading up to, during and following the Civil War. Civil War histories continue to be hot sellers. Curious and thinking Americans continue to pore over those books to try to understand this most wrenching era of American history. Scholars have devoted entire careers to this war. And so they should. The Civil War should never and will never be forgotten.
But the monument issue is wholly separate.
We erect statues and monuments to remember and to honor historic figures who acted selflessly and bravely for the greater good. Monuments erected in memory of members of the Confederacy invoke legitimate outrage from those whose ancestors the Confederates fought to keep in slavery.
Some have argued the monuments have artistic value. But to maintain Confederate war memorials on esthetic grounds reduces them to the status of mere ornaments and glosses over the fate of millions of black Americans who suffered unspeakable wrongs at the hands of their oppressors.
This is not to say these artifacts should be destroyed. They are relics of a different era and should be preserved. But they should be preserved in a museum setting where the curious can seek them out to learn from them. They should not be on display in public parks.
Around the nation, decisions about the fate of Confederate war memorials will be made on a local basis. Helena city commissioners did that for their community and our state. And they made the right decision.
___
The Billings Gazette, Aug. 21, on surviving Montana highways:
Here's the top three highway safety recommendations from Montana Highway Patrol Col. Tom Butler:
"Seat belts. Seat belts. Seat belts," the patrol chief told The Gazette by phone as one of the last summer travel weekends approached. "If everyone would take the extra 10 seconds to use a seat belt, numerous lives would be saved."
With 124 traffic deaths reported so far this year, including 96 passenger vehicle occupants, the data supports Butler's advice. Lack of seat belt use is suspected to be a factor in 54 deaths, according to MHP. Lack of seat belt use is more common in highway deaths than alcohol use, drug use or excessive speed. Of course, those factors also contribute to deaths on Montana roads.
"There's such compelling data," Butler said. "If you look at a car that's been in a crash, the passenger compartment usually is intact. Car manufacturers have designed the passenger compartment for safety. If you stay in your vehicle, you are much less likely to be injured."
Summer is the deadliest season on Montana roads. Winter's icy and snow contributes to slide-offs and crashes. But in summer, drivers tend to go faster and farther. The weather is nice; the pavement is dry, so we aren't as safety conscious as when the roads are slippery and snow packed.
Summer is also the time when millions of out-of-state visitors vacation here. However, most of the victims and most of the drivers are Montanans. Among 111 fatal crashes so far this year, only 27 involved an out-of-state vehicle. Most of the people killed on our roads died during daylight hours (86) and when roads were dry (100). As of Friday, 18 motorcyclists, nine pedestrians, three ATV users and one bicyclist were among the traffic fatalities of 2017.
Montana can do much better. Observational surveys indicate that 76 percent of Montana drivers and front-seat passengers use seat belts, compared with 86 percent nationally, according to the National Occupant Protection Survey.
That 10-percentage-point difference in seat belt use is reflected in the higher death rate for motor vehicle occupants in Montana. Nationally, the motor vehicle crash death rate for males is 9.4 fatalities per 100,000 population per year, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In Montana, the rate is 21.9 — more than double the national rate.
For females, the national traffic death rate is 4.7, compared with 10.9 for in Montana.
Montanans ages 21-34 are the age group most likely to die in a vehicle crash. Nationally, that age group has a vehicle crash fatality rate of 10.8. In Montana these young adults are nearly three times more likely to die in a crash. The state rate is 29.6 deaths per 100,000 people this age group.
The Montana Highway Patrol will have extra patrols working over Labor Day weekend. But drivers have the primary responsibility for keeping themselves and their passengers safe. Don't start your vehicle till all occupants are properly buckled up. Don't become a fatality statistic.
___
Daily Inter Lake, Aug. 20, on commissioners taking risks with other people's jobs:
County commissioners invariably say they want to create jobs and economic development when they're running for office. It sounds good as part of their campaign shtick, and supporting local business certainly is a laudable goal.
But saying you want jobs and business growth and actually doing something to make that happen apparently are two very different things for our own Flathead County commissioners. We're still scratching our heads over last week's decision to grudgingly grant one local manufacturing company a tax break for expanding and adding jobs and flatly refusing another similar request because the company missed a deadline.
Total Label USA will get its tax break on $258,684 in new construction that enabled the company to add eight new jobs. The tax incentive amounts to about $800 a year for the first five years and then tapers off over the next five years.
Commissioner Gary Krueger said he has a problem giving companies tax breaks because that money then has to be picked up by the rest of the county's taxpayers. Commissioner Phil Mitchell echoed that viewpoint. We don't immediately know how many thousands of taxpayers there are in Flathead County, but it doesn't seem like a big imposition to any of us taxpayers to spread out this $800 if it means a local manufacturing company can stay competitive and grow.
Total Label has been granted tax incentives for expansion in past years, but companies who seek the incentive are few and far between.
Flathead County offers the tax breaks pursuant to a state law on new or expanding industry assessments. In the first five years after a construction permit is issued, qualifying improvements or modernized processes that represent new industry or expansion of an existing industry are taxed at 50 percent of their taxable value. Each year thereafter, the percentage must be increased by equal percentages until the full taxable value is attained in the 10th year. In subsequent years, the property must be taxed at 100 percent of its taxable value.
Nomad Global Communications — a local manufacturing success story often touted by economic development groups — and its business partner KK&B Communications were quickly shut down for a tax incentive because they missed a March 1 deadline. Those companies were asking for a somewhat bigger tax break because Nomad spent nearly $1 million to add an 11,000-square-foot building to its Columbia Falls facility and created 35 new jobs.
Commissioner Pam Holmquist said rules are rules, and if they bend them for one they'd have to bend them for others. So, no to Nomad and KK&B, even though Nomad is planning to further expand and plans to grow its workforce by 50 to 60 percent in the near future.
There was no graciousness from any of our commissioners. No words of thanks to these companies creating jobs, no support or encouragement.
A Nomad representative said the application process for the tax incentive is confusing and complicated — that was part of the reason for missing the deadline. But none of the commissioners bothered to even ask, "How can we make the process better?"
It needs to be said that Nomad already has been courted by other states who would love to have such an up-and-coming manufacturer in their neck of the woods.
We understand that rules are rules, but it's this kind of shoddy treatment that could make the difference whether a company stays or goes from the Flathead. We should be bending backward for our local businesses that create our tax base and give our citizens good-paying jobs.
A longtime Whitefish businessman who attended last week's hearings on the tax incentives seemed baffled as well by the commissioners' collective attitude.
"It would seem we need to do whatever we can to grow the business community," he told the commissioners.
