A road sign at the U.S. Naval Academy as photographed on Aug. 23, 2017 in Annapolis, Maryland, is named after Franklin Buchanan, the academy's first superintendent who left the U.S. Navy to join the Confederate Navy at the outbreak of the Civil War. A bill in Congress would require the Pentagon to change the name of any property that honors individuals who fought for or supported the Confederacy.
A road sign at the U.S. Naval Academy as photographed on Aug. 23, 2017 in Annapolis, Maryland, is named after Franklin Buchanan, the academy's first superintendent who left the U.S. Navy to join the Confederate Navy at the outbreak of the Civil War. A bill in Congress would require the Pentagon to change the name of any property that honors individuals who fought for or supported the Confederacy. Brian Witte AP Photo
A road sign at the U.S. Naval Academy as photographed on Aug. 23, 2017 in Annapolis, Maryland, is named after Franklin Buchanan, the academy's first superintendent who left the U.S. Navy to join the Confederate Navy at the outbreak of the Civil War. A bill in Congress would require the Pentagon to change the name of any property that honors individuals who fought for or supported the Confederacy. Brian Witte AP Photo

More Politics News

2 Naval Academy buildings named for Confederate officers

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

August 23, 2017 4:29 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

At the U.S. Naval Academy, where the names of the nation's military heroes adorn many buildings, two structures honor the memory of American naval officers who fought against the United States of America.

Both buildings are named for Confederate naval officers, and the Pentagon would have to rename the buildings under a measure pending in Congress.

The bill, sponsored by Democratic New York Rep. Yvette Clarke would require the military to change the name of property honoring individuals who fought for or supported the Confederacy.

It's part of a push to remove monuments honoring leading Confederate figures, after a woman was killed and dozens were injured when a car rammed into a crowd during a protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, concerning a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

View More Video