2 Naval Academy buildings named for Confederate officers

At the U.S. Naval Academy, where the names of the nation's military heroes adorn many buildings, two structures honor the memory of American naval officers who fought against the United States of America.
Both buildings are named for Confederate naval officers, and the Pentagon would have to rename the buildings under a measure pending in Congress.
The bill, sponsored by Democratic New York Rep. Yvette Clarke would require the military to change the name of property honoring individuals who fought for or supported the Confederacy.
It's part of a push to remove monuments honoring leading Confederate figures, after a woman was killed and dozens were injured when a car rammed into a crowd during a protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, concerning a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
