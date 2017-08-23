NC politicians probe unregulated chemical in water supply

North Carolina legislators are facing growing alarm about an unregulated and little-studied chemical its maker released for years into the water supply for hundreds of thousands of people.
Nearly two dozen lawmakers gathered in Wilmington on Wednesday to hear about discharges of the chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River by the Delaware-based Chemours Co. A company spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment.
GenX is related to the company's previous chemical used to make Teflon. That compound was tied to increased cancer risk.
A university researcher last year found the chemical in the river supplying most Wilmington residents. The findings attracted little attention until this summer.
State and local politicians said they're curious why GenX discharges were allowed without a clear understanding of its health effects.
Comments