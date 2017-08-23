Minot flood risk map may be reconsidered

The Souris River Joint Board has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to review the preliminary flood risk map for Minot.
Board members say the failure to consider the operations of Canadian dams in the development of the flood risk map has wrongly placed at least 1,000 structures in the 100-year flood plain.
FEMA administrator Brock Long tells the Minot Daily News the agency is open to reviewing the map but that it will need guarantees on operational policies to be able to consider water held back by the dams as a mitigating factor in flood risk.
The operations of the dams follow a plan that's part of an international agreement overseen by a board with both Canadian and U.S. representatives.
