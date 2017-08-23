FILE - This March 23, 2016 file photo Jimmy Carter Kim, accused of raping and kidnapping a woman from Arizona, appears at Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Kim is asking a judge to let him serve as his own attorney at his upcoming trial on 83 felony charges. A prosecutor is expected to argue that Kim's bid to jettison his court-appointed lawyers is an attempt to delay his trial, set to begin in Oct. 2017.
Nevada man who wants to be own lawyer skips court appearance

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 2:51 PM

LAS VEGAS

A 28-year-old North Las Vegas man accused of abducting and keeping teenage girls as sex slaves refused to leave his jail cell for a hearing about serving as his own attorney at his upcoming trial on 83 felony charges.

A state court judge in Las Vegas reset to Sept. 5 a date for Jimmy Carter Kim to ask to jettison his court-appointed lawyers and represent himself.

Trial is set to begin Oct. 16.

Kim has been jailed on $1.5 million bail since December 2015, when a 14-year-old Arizona girl walked into a Las Vegas-area convenience store and said she'd been kept captive for a month and raped repeatedly.

A 15-year-old Las Vegas girl provided Reno police with a similar account.

Kim faces the possibility of life in prison on multiple kidnapping and child sexual assault charges.

