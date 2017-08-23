Nevada man who wants to be own lawyer skips court appearance

A 28-year-old North Las Vegas man accused of abducting and keeping teenage girls as sex slaves refused to leave his jail cell for a hearing about serving as his own attorney at his upcoming trial on 83 felony charges.
A state court judge in Las Vegas reset to Sept. 5 a date for Jimmy Carter Kim to ask to jettison his court-appointed lawyers and represent himself.
Trial is set to begin Oct. 16.
Kim has been jailed on $1.5 million bail since December 2015, when a 14-year-old Arizona girl walked into a Las Vegas-area convenience store and said she'd been kept captive for a month and raped repeatedly.
A 15-year-old Las Vegas girl provided Reno police with a similar account.
Kim faces the possibility of life in prison on multiple kidnapping and child sexual assault charges.
