Nevada man who wants to be own lawyer skips court appearance

FILE - This March 23, 2016 file photo Jimmy Carter Kim, accused of raping and kidnapping a woman from Arizona, appears at Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Kim is asking a judge to let him serve as his own attorney at his upcoming trial on 83 felony charges. A prosecutor is expected to argue that Kim's bid to jettison his court-appointed lawyers is an attempt to delay his trial, set to begin in Oct. 2017. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Jeff Scheid