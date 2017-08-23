Flint, Michigan councilman pawned his government laptop

Flint City Councilman Eric Mays looks over paperwork before Judge William H. Crawford arraigns him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Genesee District Court on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Flint, Mich. Mays followed by pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect by a public official, in relation to allegedly pawning a city-issued laptop nine time in the last two years.Mays will not be sentenced until after the November election. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Jake May