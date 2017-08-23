More Politics News

Attorneys close to picking jury for Menendez trial

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 1:22 PM

NEWARK, N.J.

Attorneys in the corruption case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez are close to settling on a jury for next month's trial.

Twelve jurors were seated by late morning Wednesday, and questioning continued in the afternoon to pick four alternates. Jury selection began Tuesday.

Menendez and a wealthy campaign donor are charged with a bribery scheme involving gifts and donations in return for political influence.

The donor, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, is on trial with Menendez.

Opening statements are scheduled for Sept. 6. The trial is expected to last about two months.

