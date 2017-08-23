The Latest: About 100 people protesting Trump's Nevada visit

The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Nevada (all times local):
10:15 a.m.
There's been no sign of violence ahead of President Donald Trump's speech in northern Nevada to the national convention of the American Legion.
An hour before Trump's appearance, Reno police separated about two dozen supporters of the president from more than 100 sign-waving, chanting activists protesting his visit to Reno.
An officer directed the crowd to separate, ordering anti-Trump and pro-Trump people to opposite corners. The officer said that this way, "everybody can get their message out peacefully."
At one point, an anti-Trump protester summoned police when a lone pro-Trump activist walked into their cordoned-off area. An officer then escorted him to the other side of the barricade without incident.
The protesters waved signs that said "impeach Trump" and "Nazi-trash out of Nevada."
They chanted "lock him up, impeach Trump."
_____
9:25 a.m.
President Donald Trump is on his way to northern Nevada.
Trump is flying Wednesday morning to Reno to address the American Legion's national convention at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
He's expected to land at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport shortly before his 11 a.m. speech.
Trump is scheduled to return to Washington after this visit.
The Nevada appearance is coming after Trump's rally Tuesday night in Phoenix, when he lashed out at the media and criticized Arizona's two Republican senators.
After that speech, police used tear gas to break up the protesting crowds.
