Allergic reaction sends Rochester's Mayor Warren to hospital

Officials in Rochester say Mayor Lovely Warren has been hospitalized after suffering an allergic reaction.
City Communications Director James Smith says Wednesday that the 40-year-old Democrat was admitted to Strong Memorial Hospital on Tuesday "due to a significant allergic reaction."
Smith says she's is in good spirits and is expected to recover.
Warren was scheduled to appear at a mayor candidate forum Monday but said in a letter that she had a "slight" allergic reaction. Officials say her condition worsened but it's not considered serious.
Officials say she had some discomfort believed related to medication.
Warren was elected mayor in 2013, becoming the first woman in Rochester's history to hold the office.
