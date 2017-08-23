More Politics News

New member of state senate sworn in

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 1:01 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh has been sworn in as the newest member of the state Senate.

Cavanaugh, of Manchester, represents District 16 and was sworn in Wednesday. He won the seat in a special election last month, becoming only the second Democrat to win the seat since 1976.

District 16 covers Bow, Dunbarton, Candia, Hooksett and parts of Manchester. The seat was left vacant by the death of Democrat Scott McGilvray in March.

Cavanaugh will serve on the Senate transportation and executive departments and administration committees.

