Governor hints at consequences for Trump assassination post

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 12:57 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says if a state lawmaker who expressed hope on Facebook that President Donald Trump would be assassinated doesn't resign, steps will be taken to remove her from office.

The Republican governor on Wednesday hinted at further action against Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. The St. Louis-area Democrat has resisted calls from both Republicans and Democrats for her to resign for posting the comment last week that said: "I hope Trump is assassinated!"

Chappelle-Nadal deleted the post and has since apologized. But Greitens and Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson say senators should oust her from office if she doesn't resign.

Parson sent a letter to lawmakers Tuesday asking them to call a special session to oust Chappelle-Nadal if she doesn't step down. Greitens also could call a special session.

