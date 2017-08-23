More Politics News

Ex-sheriff sentenced to about 3 years for sex with inmates

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 12:50 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A Tennessee sheriff has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after he admitted that he had sex with jail inmates he oversaw.

According to The Tennessean , former Fentress County Sheriff Charles Cravens was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Nashville.

He pleaded guilty in April to three counts of honest services fraud and one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Court documents say the 47-year-old sheriff had sex with three female inmates and gave them special treatment as a result.

The final charge says Cravens participated in the beating of a male inmate.

He told Judge Aleta Trauger he takes responsibility for his actions.

Trauger said Cravens' actions could not be characterized as anything but horrendous.

