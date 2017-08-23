More Politics News

Christian sect leader in abuse case ordered held on $5M bond

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

August 23, 2017 12:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A judge has ordered that a leader of a New Mexico paramilitary Christian sect who is facing child sex abuse charges be held on $5 million secured bond.

Cibola County Magistrate Court Judge Larry Diaz set bond Tuesday for Peter Green following a raid of the armed compound of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps.

Peter Green, also known as Mike Brandon, faces 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child on suspicion of raping a girl from the time she was 7.

Sect co-leader Deborah Green, who also is facing child sex abuse charges, was ordered held on a $500,000 secured bond.

The group, founded in California, says the allegations are "totally false."

