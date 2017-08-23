New North Providence police chief sworn in

North Providence has a new police chief.
Mayor Charles Lombardi swore in retired State Police Maj. David Tikoian Tuesday during a ceremony at North Providence High School.
Tikoian's appointment comes after his predecessor, Acting Chief Christopher Pelagio, was suspended with pay in July after a reported altercation with a police officer from Cranston. Lombardi has not said whether the altercation played a role in the suspension.
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says Tikoian will bring "great integrity, humility and principle" to the police department.
The 49-year-old served in the state police for 23 years before retiring in 2015. He most recently worked for the Providence Water Supply Board.
Tikoian called the mayor's appointment "a fresh start" for the town.
