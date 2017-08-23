More Politics News

New Hampshire Democratic Party challenges new voter law

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 11:48 AM

NASHUA, N.H.

The head of New Hampshire's Democratic Party is challenging a new state law requiring voters who move to the state within 30 days of an election provide proof that they intend to stay, saying it presents confusing, unnecessary and intimidating hurdles to voting.

Democratic Chairman Raymond Buckley is asking for a judge to declare the law, signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, unconstitutional. A message seeking comment was left with the attorney general's office Wednesday.

The law provides that those who can't provide proof such as a driver's license or lease would still be allowed to vote, but if they don't follow up with elections officials, authorities could go to their homes to investigate them.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump alleged widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire, although there's been no evidence to support this.

