Cops looking for man in dress who robbed Pennsylvania bank

Police are looking for a tall man who wore purple dress and an ivory-colored hood when he robbed a credit union in central Pennsylvania.
Ferguson Township police say the man threatened to use a gun and a bomb if a teller refused to give him money, but didn't display either object at SPE Federal Credit Union about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police posted a picture from the bank's surveillance cameras on the department's Facebook page.
Police say bank employees were able to determine the suspect was a man, about 6 feet tall, but not his race.
Police do not know if two other Tuesday bomb threats in the area, one at a Wal-Mart and another at Penn State Research West, are linked to the heist.
Police haven't said how much money was stolen.
