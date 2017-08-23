More Politics News

Cops looking for man in dress who robbed Pennsylvania bank

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 11:46 AM

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.

Police are looking for a tall man who wore purple dress and an ivory-colored hood when he robbed a credit union in central Pennsylvania.

Ferguson Township police say the man threatened to use a gun and a bomb if a teller refused to give him money, but didn't display either object at SPE Federal Credit Union about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police posted a picture from the bank's surveillance cameras on the department's Facebook page.

Police say bank employees were able to determine the suspect was a man, about 6 feet tall, but not his race.

Police do not know if two other Tuesday bomb threats in the area, one at a Wal-Mart and another at Penn State Research West, are linked to the heist.

Police haven't said how much money was stolen.

