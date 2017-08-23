More Politics News

Judge: Minneapolis mayor must unveil budget or explain delay

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 11:25 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

A judge has ordered Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges to either produce a full 2018 budget this week or go to court to explain why she can't.

Board of Estimate and Taxation member Carol Becker filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County Court last week arguing that Hodges' budget delay is a disservice to citizens and violates the city charter.

The charter says the mayor must file a detailed budget with the board and City Council by Aug. 15. Hodges submitted an outline of the $1.4 billion budget but didn't plan to issue the full budget until Sept. 12.

Judge Mary Vasaly ordered Monday that Hodges has until Friday to submit a budget.

Hodges says the police shooting of Justine Damond and the Minnehaha Academy explosion are reasons for the delay.

