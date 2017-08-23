UN force in Lebanon says no evidence of weapon smuggling

Lebanese army soldiers rappel down from a helicopter onto the deck of the Brazilian warship UNIAO, part of the UNIFIL Maritime force, during a joint training to apprehend the smuggling of illegal material, off the coast of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The head of the U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon says his force has no evidence that weapons are being illegally transferred in the country's south, rebuffing criticism the mission is failing to stem their spread. Hussein Malla AP Photo