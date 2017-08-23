The Latest: Phoenix officials: Officers acted appropriately

The Latest on protests during and after President Donald Trump's Phoenix rally (all times local):
7:40 a.m.
Top Phoenix officials say the police department appropriately used gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters after some protesters allegedly threw their own gas containers at officers following President Donald Trump's rally.
Mayor Greg Stanton says most of the people protesting against Trump did so peacefully but that a "small number" later threw objects at police after the president's Tuesday evening rally.
Police Chief Jeri Williams says officers used appropriate force and acted successfully and professionally to disperse a crowd after gas was thrown at police.
Several groups have scheduled a Wednesday news conference to talk about Trump's speech and what the groups' announcement calls "police abuse" toward a peaceful protest.
Police say four people were arrested, including one for an unrelated warrant. The only reported injuries were related to heat symptoms.
7:20 a.m.
The Phoenix Fire Department treated dozens of people for heat exhaustion and dehydration in the downtown area where President Donald Trump addressed a rally of supporters.
Fire Capt. Rob McDade says 56 people were treated for heat-related symptoms in the area of the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday and that they included two police officers and 10 other people transported to hospitals for evaluation.
Larger numbers of people congregated in the area as they waited to attend the rally or participated in protests and other activities outside.
McDade says none of the people treated or transported were related to post-rally activities during which police used pepper spray and gas to disperse a crowd of protesters who remained in the area after the evening rally.
Phoenix's high temperature Tuesday was 108.
