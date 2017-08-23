More Politics News

Dutch woman convicted for Facebook threat of prime minister

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 10:26 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

A Dutch court has sentenced a 47-year-old woman to 40 hours of community service for threatening the country's prime minister in a Facebook post.

The Hague District Court said Wednesday that the woman from Leiden posted an image of Prime Minister Mark Rutte with a noose around his neck. The woman was not named publicly.

The court said in a statement summarizing its verdict that "such a death threat is unacceptable."

It said: "However much somebody disagrees with a politician, this is an objectionable way of expressing it."

The woman also was ordered to undergo treatment for "personality problems."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

View More Video