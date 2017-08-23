CORRECTS EXECUTION DATE TO AUG. 24 - This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Mark Asay. If his final appeals are denied, Asay is to die by lethal injection after 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Asay was convicted by a jury of two racially motivated, premeditated murders in Jacksonville in 1987.
CORRECTS EXECUTION DATE TO AUG. 24 - This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Mark Asay. If his final appeals are denied, Asay is to die by lethal injection after 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Asay was convicted by a jury of two racially motivated, premeditated murders in Jacksonville in 1987. Florida Department of Corrections via AP)
CORRECTS EXECUTION DATE TO AUG. 24 - This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Mark Asay. If his final appeals are denied, Asay is to die by lethal injection after 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Asay was convicted by a jury of two racially motivated, premeditated murders in Jacksonville in 1987. Florida Department of Corrections via AP)

More Politics News

Florida: White man who killed black person to be executed

By JASON DEAREN Associated Press

August 23, 2017 9:59 AM

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

For the first time in state history, Florida is expecting to execute a white man for killing a black person — and it plans to do so with help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.

If his final appeals are denied, 53-year-old Mark Asay is to die by lethal injection after 6 p.m. Thursday. Asay was convicted by a jury of two racially motivated, premeditated murders in Jacksonville in 1987.

The execution is Florida's first since the U.S. Supreme Court halted the practice in the state more than 18 months ago. It is expected to be carried out using etomidate, an anesthetic that has been approved by the Florida Supreme Court.

Death penalty experts say the drug is unproven, while state corrections officials say the choice has been reviewed. Two other drugs also will be used.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

View More Video