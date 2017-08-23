More Politics News

South African minister faces inquiry in Grace Mugabe scandal

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 10:24 AM

JOHANNESBURG

South Africa's main opposition party says a parliamentary committee has agreed to summon the foreign minister to explain the decision to grant diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe's first lady, who is accused of assaulting a young model at a Johannesburg hotel.

The Democratic Alliance said Wednesday that parliament's international relations panel will ask the minister, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to explain why Grace Mugabe was allowed to return to Zimbabwe on Sunday despite calls for her prosecution.

The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that a date for Nkoana-Mashabane's appearance before the committee should be scheduled urgently and that "South Africa cannot be treated as a playground for international criminals."

The 20-year-old Gabriella Engels claims that Mugabe attacked her on Aug. 13, whipping her with an extension cord that cut her forehead.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

View More Video