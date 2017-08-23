Former U.S. CIA Operations Officer, Valerie Plame Wilson wants to crowdfund enough money to buy Twitter so President Donald Trump can’t use it.
Ex-CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 9:19 AM

WASHINGTON

Former undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson is looking to crowdfund enough money to buy Twitter so President Donald Trump can't use it.

Wilson launched the fundraiser last week, tweeting: "If @Twitter executives won't shut down Trump's violence and hate, then it's up to us. #BuyTwitter #BanTrump." The GoFundMe page for the fundraiser with a billion-dollar goal says Trump's tweets "damage the country and put people in harm's way."

She says she hopes the fundraiser will allow her to buy enough Twitter stock for a controlling interest in the company.

As of Wednesday morning, she had raised less than $6,000 of the billion-dollar goal.

Wilson's identity as a CIA operative was leaked by an official in former President George W. Bush's administration in 2003. She left the agency in 2005.

