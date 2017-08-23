More Politics News

China urges US to drop its sanctions on Chinese companies

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 5:39 AM

BEIJING

China has urged the U.S. to withdraw sanctions it imposed on Chinese companies that Washington says are supporting North Korea as it carries out increasingly ambitious missile tests.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on 16 mainly Chinese and Russian companies and people for assisting North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and helping the North make money to support those programs.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Wednesday that China opposes unilateral sanctions and "the long-arm jurisdiction taken" by the U.S.

She said Chinese authorities would follow their own regulations and laws to investigate and punish if necessary the companies in question.

China has agreed to support U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea. The U.S. says its own sanctions are intended to complement those.

