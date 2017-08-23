US Rep. Higgins leads EPA rally, criticizes Trump

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins led a rally in support of the Environmental Protection Agency in upstate New York.
WGRZ-TV reports (http://on.wgrz.com/2w21NKK ) several environmental groups joined Rep. Higgins on Tuesday at River Fest Park in Buffalo for a "Save the EPA" rally. The Democratic congressman called for the protection of the environment while criticizing President Donald Trump.
The Trump administration has proposed cutting the EPA budget by 31 percent.
Speakers at the event also thanked the EPA for its support in cleaning the Buffalo River and holding Tonawanda Coke responsible for air pollution.
