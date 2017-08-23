FILE - In this June 18, 2017, file photo, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks during a press conference, with damaged USS Fitzgerald as background at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo. U.S. officials said that Aucoin is to be relieved of duty after series of ship accidents in the Pacific.
The Latest: Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 4:29 AM

TOKYO

The Latest on the collision between the USS John S. McCain and a tanker (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

The Navy has announced that the commander of its 7th Fleet has been dismissed "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command."

U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Scott Swift relieved Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin of his command on Wednesday.

The Navy said that Rear Adm. Phil Sawyer, who had already been named to succeed Aucoin earlier, will assume command immediately.

2 p.m.

U.S. officials confirm the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.

One official said Wednesday that Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was being removed due to the leadership's loss of confidence in his ability to command. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.

The move follows two fatal collisions involving Navy ships. Seven sailors died in June after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a ship off Japan. The USS John S. McCain and a tanker collided Monday off Singapore and the remains of some missing sailors have been found.

The decision to remove Aucoin was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

