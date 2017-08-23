More Politics News

Former post office janitor pleads guilty to mail theft

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 3:42 AM

LAFAYETTE, La.

A former post office janitor has admitted stealing mail in Louisiana.

The acting U.S. attorney in Lafayette says 39-year-old Jerome Guidry of Bayou Vista pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of theft of mail by a post office employee.

Alexander Van Hook says in a news release that Guidry admitted taking a $50 store gift card and a $500 Postal Service money order.

He says Morgan city police investigated a complaint that the gift card never reached its recipient.

Authorities say investigators found more gift cards in Guidry's vehicle, and the money order in his home.

A magistrate heard Guidry's plea. A federal judge must accept it to make it final.

The maximum penalty is five years in prison, a year on supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

