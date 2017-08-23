Trump adviser Kushner in Cairo for talks on Mideast peace

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump answer questions regarding the ongoing situation in North Korea, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. The Palestinians are hoping for some clear answers from the U.S. when White House envoy Jared Kushner returns to the region this week. Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, is expected to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, as he tries to restart talks. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo