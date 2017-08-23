More Politics News

Vermont settles claims against health care economist

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 2:21 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The Vermont Attorney General's Office has settled a claim against an economist accused of submitting false invoices while evaluating the state's proposed single-payer health care system.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2wwDdop ) Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Jonathan Gruber was hired as a consultant in 2014. State officials later learned Gruber's invoices for himself and his research assistants were inaccurate.

Gruber filed a claim after Vermont altered his contract in November 2014.

Gruber has agreed to drop the claims the state owes him $40,000 that was retained under his contract and $50,000 for his assistant's work. Vermont has agreed to not go forward with its claims under the Vermont Civil False Claims Act.

According to the settlement, Gruber denies he violated the Vermont False Claims Act.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

View More Video