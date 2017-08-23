Democrat Euer wins state senate special election

Democrat Dawn Euer has been elected to the Rhode Island Senate in a special election, retaining for her party the seat formerly held by retired Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed.
Euer will represent District 13, which includes Newport and Jamestown. She will take office in September, when the Legislature convenes to finish its session.
An election official tells WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2wlXz3a ) that Euer received 1,982 votes in Tuesday's election to Republican Michael Smith's 1,295. Green Party candidate Gregory Larson and independent Kimberly Ripoli received fewer than 100. The totals do not include 230 mail-in ballots that were held due to questions about how they were notarized.
Paiva Weed represented the district for more than 20 years. She stepped down in March to become head of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.
