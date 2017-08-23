More Politics News

Charleston dentist agrees to repay Medicaid for false bills

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 1:46 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A Charleston dentist has agreed to pay $738,000 in restitution and $2.2 million in treble damages for fraudulently billing Medicaid for procedures he didn't perform on patients and for more involved services than he provided.

According to federal prosecutors, 58-year-old Antoine Skaff, who pleaded guilty to health care fraud, has also entered a civil settlement with state and federal authorities for five years of double billing and upcoding.

They say Medicaid paid Skaff $172 eacj for extracting 7,490 teeth that were falsely billed as impacted teeth, instead of the usual $80 for a simple extraction.

He also billed twice for removing the same teeth for some patients.

He could face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing in November.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

View More Video