Justice is kind: Folksy judge, 80, becomes an internet star

An 80-year-old municipal court judge has been winning hearts and clicks on Facebook with a mix of compassion and humor from his courtroom.
Judge Frank Caprio co-stars with a rotating cast of people who have been ticketed in Providence, Rhode Island.
Videos featuring Caprio have now reached hundreds of millions of views.
Caprio calls children to come up on the bench to help pass judgment on their parents and makes high schoolers promise to attend college in return for dropping tickets. He works out payment plans for people who are struggling.
The judge thinks he has gone viral because people are accustomed to institutions coming down hard without regard for personal circumstances.
He says he doesn't wear a badge under his robe; he wears a heart.
