Ex-Cabinet secretary to Ohio to support 'Obamacare'

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 12:34 AM

CINCINNATI

A former Barack Obama administration Cabinet member is returning to her native state to rally opposition to Republican efforts to repeal his health care overhaul.

Cincinnati-born Kathleen Sebelius (suh-BIL'-yuhs) plans press conferences Wednesday in Cincinnati and Dayton. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, both Democrats, are among officials joining her in their cities.

The former secretary of Health and Human Services says Republicans should stop trying to "sabotage" Obama's Affordable Care Act and work with Democrats to improve it.

She and two Republicans who also headed Health and Human Services told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump and Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.

Sebelius is the Democratic former governor of Kansas. Her late father, Democrat John Gilligan, served as Ohio's governor.

