Burlington mayor appoints Rutland as new parks director

The mayor of Vermont's largest city has appointed a Rutland woman to become the director of the Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department.
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is now asking the City Council to confirm the appointment of Cindi Wight at its next meeting later this month.
Wight comes to Burlington from the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department, where she has worked since 2001. She became superintendent in November 2013.
Weinberger says Wight is committed to the profession and she has a record of effective leadership.
Wight says she looks forward to continuing to make Burlington a great place to live, work and play.
