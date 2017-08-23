Appointees to powerful utility regulator set to testify

Gov. Jerry Brown's most recent nominees to a powerful commission regulating utilities are up for confirmation hearings.
Commissioners Clifford Rechtschaffen and Martha Guzman Aceves will go before the Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday to discuss their qualifications to serve on the five-member Public Utilities Commission. It regulates privately-owned natural gas, electric, telecommunications, water and rail utilities and has been criticized for its cozy relationship with the utilities it regulates.
Both began serving six-year terms in January, but the Senate has a year to confirm them.
Critics of Brown say Rechtschaffen deserves hard questioning given his role in the 2011 firing of two top oil and gas regulators who warned Brown against issuing permits for oilfield injection wells. He was Brown's top energy adviser at the time. Brown spokesman Evan Westrup calls the criticisms bogus.
