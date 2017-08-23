Report: Half of state's labor force holds bachelor's degrees

FILE - In this May 24, 2012 file photo, Harvard University Arts and Sciences graduates react as degrees are conferred during commencement exercises on the school's campus in Cambridge, Mass. According to a report released Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, by the independent Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, half of all workers in Massachusetts held a bachelor's degree or higher in 2016, marking the first time a U.S. state has reached that threshold. Steven Senne File AP Photo