Jury refuses to convict 4 in Nevada ranch standoff retrial

FILE - In this April 10, 2017 file photo, a protester holds up a flag outside of a federal courthouse in Las Vegas in support of defendants accused of wielding weapons against federal agents during a 2014 standoff involving cattleman and states' rights advocate Cliven Bundy. A federal jury in Las Vegas is deliberating again Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy. Jurors returned to work Monday, after spending a little more than two days last week going over five weeks of evidence in the case against four defendants. John Locher, File AP Photo