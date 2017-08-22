More Politics News

US defends info request related to Inauguration Day protest

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

August 22, 2017 5:53 PM

WASHINGTON

The Justice Department is defending its request for information about an anti-Trump website that prosecutors allege was behind destructive Inauguration Day protests.

Federal prosecutors in Washington say in court papers Tuesday that a search warrant they obtained from a judge last month was focused solely on gathering evidence of a "premeditated riot." They say that while they respect the First Amendment, their request for information about the site "has nothing to do with that right."

An Internet company has challenged the warrant as "sweeping," saying the government is seeking information about 1.3 million visitors to the site.

But prosecutors say they believe that the site, disruptj20.org, was used for the planning and development of violent protests that accompanied the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Donald Trump.

