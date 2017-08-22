Audit: UC system not following contracting guidelines

A state audit says the University of California system has not fully followed its own policies for hiring contract service workers.
The report released Tuesday says administrators haven't ensured individual campuses are complying with policies to prevent hiring contract workers in place of UC employees. It finds low-wage contract workers on average receive $3.86 less per hour than comparable university employees.
The audit also says campuses aren't consistently using competitive bidding for contracts, potentially losing out on savings.
UC President Janet Napolitano said the university system takes the audit's recommendations seriously and will improve its practices.
It's the latest critical audit of the embattled UC president's office. A different audit released in April said administrators hid tens of millions of dollars from the public, which the president's office has disputed.
