Rauner says no comment on political cartoon as 'white male'

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner appears at the 2017 Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Ill. Rauner sidestepped comment on a controversial political cartoon critics have called racist, saying he doesn’t have anything to add to the discussion “as a white male.” The Republican governor's spokeswoman released a statement Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, about the image circulated by a Chicago-based conservative think tank he has ties to. The State Journal-Register via AP File Justin L. Fowler