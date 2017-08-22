More Politics News

South Dakota open primaries campaign to get $140K boost

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 5:53 PM

PIERRE, S.D.

A national nonprofit has pledged $140,000 to help supporters of a constitutional amendment that would move South Dakota to an open primary system for many races.

New York-based Open Primaries spokesman Jeremy Gruber said Tuesday that the group is supporting the amendment campaign's signature-gathering efforts.

The proposed amendment would have the top two finishers in a primary advance to the general election regardless of party. Campaign chairman Joe Kirby, of Sioux Falls, says backers hope to start collecting signatures around Sept. 1.

They must submit nearly 28,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by November 2017 for the amendment to appear on the 2018 ballot.

The proposal would apply to primaries for county offices, Legislature, governor and U.S. House and Senate. The push comes after a similar amendment failed at the polls last year.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

View More Video