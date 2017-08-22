South Dakota open primaries campaign to get $140K boost

A national nonprofit has pledged $140,000 to help supporters of a constitutional amendment that would move South Dakota to an open primary system for many races.
New York-based Open Primaries spokesman Jeremy Gruber said Tuesday that the group is supporting the amendment campaign's signature-gathering efforts.
The proposed amendment would have the top two finishers in a primary advance to the general election regardless of party. Campaign chairman Joe Kirby, of Sioux Falls, says backers hope to start collecting signatures around Sept. 1.
They must submit nearly 28,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by November 2017 for the amendment to appear on the 2018 ballot.
The proposal would apply to primaries for county offices, Legislature, governor and U.S. House and Senate. The push comes after a similar amendment failed at the polls last year.
