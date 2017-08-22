Excerpts from recent editorials in newspapers in Illinois

August 19, 2017
The (Springfield) State Journal-Register
General Assembly needs to override veto of Debt Transparency Act
The state of Illinois, as of Friday, owed its vendors about $14.7 billion.
At least, Comptroller Susana Mendoza thinks that's what the debt is, based on the bills in her office and the ones she is aware of at state agencies.
Ridiculously, state agencies are only required to annually report in October the aggregate amount of bills being held as of June 30. By that point, it's outdated. Mendoza said there have been four times since she became comptroller in December where a stack of bills that she was unaware of landed in her office. Some were 11 months overdue. One time, it added $1 billion to the backlog of unpaid bills. And, the state must pay penalty interest on those late bills.
Mendoza's reasonable request is to lose the surprises that add to the already difficult job she has of triaging the state's checkbook during times of unprecedented financial uncertainty. She wants to have, on a monthly basis, the most accurate snapshot of what the state's debt is so her office can better manage it.
It's dumbfounding to think such a policy isn't already in place, but then again, Illinois isn't exactly known for having its ducks in a row when it comes to anything financial. Mendoza is championing the Debt Transparency Act, which would require state agencies to report monthly to the comptroller's office what bills they are holding and estimate the amount of interest that will be paid on those bills.
This is a best practice in any thriving business. Companies know they need to have accurate, up-to-date balance sheets if they are to make smart decisions that will benefit their business. It's a no-brainer policy that would benefit not just Mendoza, but every person in the future tasked with writing the state's checks.
So we're somewhat baffled that Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed the legislation. He was a successful businessman prior to becoming governor, and this is the type of common-sense reform he has championed since getting into politics.
In his veto message issued Friday, Rauner said the "inclination to provide more transparency about the state of our finances is a good one. Unfortunately, this legislation more closely resembles an attempt by the Comptroller to micromanage executive agencies than an attempt to get the information most helpful to the monitoring of state government."
He said lagging technology and variances in the input and calculation of the information would divert funds and staff attention from providing services to Illinois residents. The "dramatically increased reporting requirement" would be time-consuming and "yield decreasing marginal information" while neglecting to "account for the realities of agency record-keeping and reporting, which makes compliance with this mandate especially difficult and expensive."
If Illinois is ever truly going to become more fiscally sound, it needs a real-time, accurate amount of what its debts and liabilities are, so the comptroller can better manage what funds the state does have. Legislators need an accurate picture of the state's finances when they are crafting budgets. Taxpayers need transparency about how the state's dollars are spent so they can hold elected officials accountable.
A yearly check-in for state agencies doesn't cut it. State agencies that don't submit bills for months should face penalties for doing so. That action contributes to the delayed payments to our state's vendors — a horrible practice that hurt numerous Illinois social service agencies and businesses during the two-year budget impasse.
The measure was sponsored by Democrats, but this should transcend partisan politics. The pattern of holding bills at the agency level is nothing new: Mendoza believes agencies in former Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn's administration did so when Republican Judy Baar Topinka was comptroller as well. It was wrong then, it's wrong now. It cannot continue.
While not an overwhelming majority, the measure did have some level of bipartisan support in the House and Senate. We encourage the General Assembly to override the governor's veto and get this long overdue, best-practice accounting policy in place.
___
August 19, 2017
Belleville News-Democrat
Alcohol mixes poorly with teen decision making
Teens. Rural areas. Drinking. Those three things just seem to go together.
But they shouldn't.
Teen brains are poor at risk analysis. Many of us are lucky we survived our bad decisions.
Add alcohol, and decision impairment quickly can become tragedy. Dares become ER visits. Slowed reactions become crashes with entrapment. Perceived threats become a single, fatal punch.
The life of Jacob J. Arter, 18, of Breese, ended on April 23 during a party where about 100 teens gathered to drink at a rural clubhouse in Clinton County. A 17-year-old with whom he'd been arguing said Arter posed a threat and delivered a single punch that killed Arter.
The young football player should be moving into a dorm at college right now. The 17-year-old just convicted of involuntary manslaughter should be facing his last year of high school rather than the possibility of confinement until he is 21 followed by bleak prospects as the product of a correctional institution rather than as a graduate of an academic institution.
Neither of their families will fully recover.
So who's really at fault?
Drunk teens? A liquor store clerk? An older sibling? A parent who looked the other way? A community that decided what was happening at the clubhouse was no different than what they did as kids?
Yes. Shame is on everyone, but price was paid by two young lives.
___
August 20, 2017
Rockford Register Star
One dead Asian carp is no reason for $275M project
We can agree on this: The Asian carp found in June nine miles from Lake Michigan is dead.
An autopsy report released Friday showed that fish had spent most of its life below the electric barriers designed to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes system.
The conclusions reached by some environmental groups are where we disagree.
"The live silver carp that was found just nine miles from Lake Michigan this past June likely made its way through the electrical deterrents, confirming that our current defenses are not strong enough to prevent Asian carp from swimming into Lake Michigan," Marc Smith, Great Lakes conservation director for the National Wildlife Federation, said in a news release. "We need additional defenses against Asian carp implemented as soon as possible, including those recommended in the Army Corps of Engineers plan for Brandon Road."
With all due respect, Mr. Smith, the autopsy report does not "confirm" anything and does not show the "need for additional defenses." We still think the fish probably was dumped in the water above the barrier either intentionally or inadvertently.
The official report states: "Though it is not known how the fish was able to arrive above the barrier defense system, analysis shows that the fish spent no more than a few weeks to a few months in the stretch of river where it was found."
It's rare to find a single Asian carp anywhere. Asian carp, a family of fish that includes bighead carp, silver carp, grass carp and black carp, travel in schools.
All those YouTube videos show dozens of silver carp jumping, and anyone who has seen bighead carp in the Illinois River has seen schools so thick you could almost walk on their backs from one side of the river to the other.
No additional Asian carp were found after two weeks of intensive electrofishing and netting across more than 13 miles of the Calumet River, Little Calumet River and Calumet Harbor. That's the same result as in 2010, when a fish was found beyond the barriers.
There is no evidence that the fish have migrated north of the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet in the past 25 years. If they had, dozens of fish would have been found beyond the barriers.
Yes, Asian carp are a threat to the Great Lakes, but as we said last week, it appears that Illinois' efforts have worked to contain the threat. The threat does not require the $275 million solution offered by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Last week, the Army Corps of Engineers released a draft study that included a combination of structural and nonstructural technologies to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes, but in our view the response is disproportionate to the threat.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been leading the fight against Asian carp and must explore all options if it appears the threat has escalated.
There are at least 25 invasive species in the Great Lakes and we wish there would have been stronger efforts in place to keep them out of the system years ago.
But let's be realistic on the threat Asian carp pose a $7 billion fishery and deal with it appropriately.
