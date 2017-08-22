More Politics News

Voters head to polls in state senate special election

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 4:21 PM

NEWPORT, R.I.

Voters are heading to the polls to decide who will fill a seat left vacant by retired Rhode Island Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed.

Residents in Newport and Jamestown are casting their ballots Tuesday to pick a new state senator for District 13.

The four candidates are Democrat Dawn Euer, Green Party candidate Gregory Larson, independent Kimberly Ripoli and Republican Michael Smith, who has the support of Newport Mayor Harry Winthrop.

Paiva Weed, a Democrat, represented the district for more than 20 years. She stepped down in March to become head of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

The Newport Daily News reports that the winner of Tuesday's special election will take the seat in September, when the Legislature convenes to finish its session.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

View More Video