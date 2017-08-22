White House renews request for privacy for Trump's young son

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump walk across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to the Washington. The White House is appealing to the news media for privacy for President Donald Trump’s young son, Barron. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo