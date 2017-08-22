The Latest: Groups say they're against "politics of hate"

The Latest on protests of President Donald Trump's visit to Phoenix (all times local):
11:35 a.m.
Organizers of protests planned during President Donald Trump's visit to Phoenix say they're gathering to stand up against what they call "the politics of hate."
Tucson vice mayor Regina Romero told reporters at a Tuesday morning news conference organized by the Mi Famila Vota organization that the groups "refuse to idly stand by while Trump destroys everything America stands for."
Romero says Arizona Latinos are gathering to show their opposition to what she called "Trump's racism, assaults on civil rights, horrific border wall and attacks on public lands, our environment and working families."
Trump's Tuesday evening campaign-style rally in reliably-Republican Arizona comes as he tries to reinvigorate his presidency after months of controversy. The problems were topped by comments he made last week about both sides having blame for violence at a white supremacist rally in Virginia.
___
11:10 a.m.
Republican President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia has drawn several protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities are taking extra precautions to keep the peace.
State Democratic leaders urged people who want to show their opposition to the president's policies to gather at a city-designated free speech zone near the site of Tuesday's Phoenix Convention Center rally. State Democratic Party Chair Alexis Tameron joined other party leaders in urging peaceful protests.
The message to protesters echoed those coming from law enforcement and Mayor Greg Stanton. Stanton he expects protesters to be "civil, respectful and peaceful." Police Chief Jeri Williams says First Amendment rights will be supported but criminal conduct will be swiftly addressed.
Thousands of Trump supporters are expected to attend the rally.
