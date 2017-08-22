University of Utah begins tobacco-free awareness campaign

The University of Utah is starting a yearlong campaign to educate people on campus about its tobacco-free policy before the ban is implemented next year.
The Deseret News reported (http://bit.ly/2xq2BII ) Monday that the university approved the tobacco ban May 1, but will not start enforcing it until July 1, 2018.
Faculty and students will be prohibited from smoking or using chewing tobacco, electronic cigarettes and all other recreational "nicotine-delivery products" on any property "owned, leased or controlled" by the University of Utah.
Those found in violation of the ban will be subject to a $25 fine. Repeat offenders could be fined up to $500.
The rule explicitly states no employee can be fired and no student can be suspended or expelled as a result of violating the rule.
